Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly among a host of clubs keeping an eye on Leicester City forward Josh Eppiah.

The 19-year-old has featured for the Foxes' under-23s in this season's Checkatrade Trophy and is seen as an exciting young talent at the King Power Stadium.

He is yet to make his senior debut - but that has not stopped Championship leaders Wolves and promotion hopefuls Leeds from considering a move for Eppiah in January, according to the Birmingham Mail.

(Image: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Some of Leicester's Premier League rivals are also said to be interested, with Everton, West Ham United and Stoke City all linked.

Derby County are reportedly in pole position to sign Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Vela.

The Rams were one of several sides linked with the 23-year-old - who will likely feature against Burton Albion on Saturday - last week.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But according to the Sun, Gary Rowett's side are now "leading the race" for his signature, ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds.

Vela played the full game as Bolton went down 3-2 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.