The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has reportedly been made a summer transfer target for Leicester City if Villa fail to return to the Premier League.

Grealish has been a key performer in the Villans' bid for automatic promotion this season, scoring three goals in 25 appearances, including a fine effort in the 3-2 victory over Burton Albion in February.

While they look likely to miss out on the top two, Steve Bruce's side are assured of a play-off place.

(Image: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

But should they fall short at the end of the season, Leicester could look to swoop for Grealish.

According to the Mirror, the 22-year-old is a £20m target for the Foxes, who have been scouting the midfielder.

The report adds that "Mirror Sport understands Foxes' scouts have identified Grealish as an exciting No.10 with the potential to play behind frontman Jamie Vardy".