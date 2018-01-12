Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool are keen on signing Norwich City attacker James Maddison, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds are admirers of the forward along with fellow Premier League duo Southampton and Tottenham, and the Anfield club could be set to try and sign him after their last bid failed two years ago while the 21-year-old was at Coventry City.

But Maddison, who impressed north of the border on loan at Aberdeen last season, looks likely to be staying at Norwich with the Carrow Road club about to lose Alex Pritchard to Huddersfield Town for around £11 million.

Sunderland have made a formal approach to Burnley about the possibility of signing striker Jon Walters on loan.

The Northern Echo reports that Stadium of Light boss Chris Coleman is 'desperate' to try and seal a move for the striker after Lewis Grabban's return to Bournemouth earlier this month.

Coleman is said to have proposed a loan deal until the end of the season for the former Stoke City man, with the potential for a permanent deal to be struck in the summer - and Burnley officials are understood to be interested in the deal.