Liverpool are set to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Talksport.

Neves has impressed in a defensive midfield role at Molineux, inspiring Wolves to promotion to the Premier League following a £15 million move from Porto last summer.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have cruised to the top-flight, with Neves chipping in with six goals and one assist.

The Portugal international had previously been linked with Manchester United, and now Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the latest club to have reportedly shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

Talksport cite Portuguese sources as the origin of the Neves link amid reports Wolves could move for Benfica's Anderson Talisca, who is currently out on loan at Besiktas.

The attacking midfielder has hit 18 goals in 41 games for the Black Eagles.