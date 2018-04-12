The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sam Johnstone has said he is ready to quit Manchester United because he sees no way past current number one David de Gea.

The goalkeeper, currently on-loan at Championship side Aston Villa, faces a monumental battle to dislodge Spain's number one.

And the 'keeper admits it will be "very tough" to nail down a regular starting berth.

Reports have linked him with a permanent move to Villa, whom he joined in January 2017, and the Mirror says he is "hoping to help Villa up and land a permanent move."

"He is the best goalkeeper in the world," Johnstone said of de Gea.

"At United I would watch him every day. He's not much older than me but you just pick things up from him.

"He's very calm - that's the one thing I've taken from him. But obviously his biggest quality is his shot-stopping which is unbelievable.

"It's very tough anyway to break in at a club like Man United.

"I've been there since I was 10-years-old but I was happy to play last year for Villa and get a full season this year.

"I'm enjoying playing football, I'm 25 now and you want to play every week.

"At Man United you are probably not going to play every week. I only have a year left on my contract.

"Hopefully I will do my job properly, help the club get promoted and see what happens."