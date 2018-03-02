The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United are lining up a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves this summer if Ander Herrera moves to Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Neves has been instrumental in Championship table-toppers Wolves' push for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Those displays have not gone unnoticed, and the Portuguese could reportedly join up with compatriot Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old - a Championship-record £15.8 million buy from Porto last July - has impressed at the base of the Molineux side's midfield this season, and has scored some eye-catching goals along the way.

Any possible interest from United could hinge on the movements of Herrera, whose future is unclear despite signing a one-year extension to his current contract in November.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 2014 summer signing from Athletic Bilbao has featured 30 times this season, playing 90 minutes in United's 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in September, with 19 of those appearances coming in the Premier League

And a move back to his homeland could appeal, with Atletico boss Diego Simeone reportedly keen on securing the services of the 28-year-old.