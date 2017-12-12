The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United have reportedly moved a step closer to signing Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon in January.

The 17-year-old star - who scored in the Cottagers' 1-1 home draw with Burton Albion last season - has been linked with a host of leading Premier League clubs since before the summer transfer window.

And according to the Sun, United boss Jose Mourinho has now been given the 'green light' for a potential - and eye-watering - £50m bid.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are another side believed to be keen on signing Sessegnon, who is one of the Championship's most sought-after talents.

Promotion-chasing Cardiff City, meanwhile, are considering a move for West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho, according to reports.

The Daily Mail are claiming that, with Bluebirds strikers Kenneth Zohore and Danny Ward both currently out injured, Sakho could be the man Neil Warnock brings in to bolster his attacking options at the Cardiff City Stadium.

(Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Senegal international has scored three times in 15 matches in all competitions for the Hammers this season, and featured in Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Chelsea.

The report suggests West Ham would want £12m if Cardiff are to complete the signing of Sakho, who is out of contract at the end of the season.