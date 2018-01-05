Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United have included Kieran Tierney and Ryan Sessegnon on their shortlist of transfer targets this month.

The Daily Record reports that United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to have been impressed by the progress of the pair of defenders this season.

20-year-old Tierney is a more experienced option, having completed two Champions League campaigns with Celtic while establishing himself as a full international for Scotland.

Sessegnon has impressed for Fulham, though, and the 17-year-old hit his first career hat-trick in the 5-4 win over Sheffield United earlier this season.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn is expected to complete a loan move to Sunderland and a reunion with ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Coleman, who was manager of Wales when Woodburn scored on his debut last year, is keen to bring in reinforcements as his Black Cats side continue to battle the prospect of a second successive relegation.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp has agreed to let 18-year-old Woodburn leave the Reds on a temporary basis and it is thought the 18-year-old wants to link up with his former national team chief, according to the Daily Mail .