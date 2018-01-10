Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is to turn to former club Middlesbrough for reinforcements this month, according to the Northern Echo.

Karanka was named as the new Forest manager on Monday and is reportedly set to enquire about the availability of Boro pair Patrick Bamford and Adam Clayton.

Nottinghamshire native Bamford cut his teeth in Forest's academy before moving to Chelsea in 2012 and enjoyed a dazzling loan spell under Karanka in the 2014-15 season, notching 17 goals en route to a Championship play-off final loss to Norwich City.

Clayton, meanwhile, made his first start under new Boro boss Tony Pulis at weekend, having played a prominent role under Karanka after he was signed by the Spaniard from Huddersfield Town in 2014.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Lee Evans is set to complete a move to Championship rivals Sheffield United in the next 24 hours, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Evans has reportedly agreed personal terms and passed a medical with the Blades, who agreed a £750,000 sum with the runaway Championship leaders for Evans' services.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan - for whom he scored three times in 23 appearances.