Hull City are in talks with Newcastle United about a potential loan deal for Rolando Aarons, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has appeared only five times for the Magpies this season, with the winger out of favour under manager Rafa Benitez.

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hull boss Nigel Adkins is searching for reinforcements as his 21st-placed side look to avoid a second consecutive relegation.

And the Tigers are reportedly keen to bring Aarons to the KCOM Stadium after last night's goalless draw at home to Leeds United.

Celtic could make a shock move for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, according to the Scottish Sun.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers' current number one stopper, Craig Gordon, faces up to three months out after he injured knee ligaments in last week's win over Hibernian.

Rodgers could now launch a loan deal for Westwood, who has not appeared for the Owls since December.