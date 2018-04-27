Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Norwich City's Josh Murphy, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies sent head of recruitment Steve Nickson to watch the winger in Norwich's 1-1 draw at Sunderland earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has hit six goals in the League for the Canaries this season, chipping in with two assists.

Murphy's twin brother, Jacob, left Norwich for Rafa Benitez's side last summer in a deal believed to be worth around £12 million, according to Sky Sports.

Jacob has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, notching one goal and one assist.

Newcastle look set to finish in the top half of the Premier League on their immediate return after relegation to the Championship two seasons ago.