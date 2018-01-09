The video will start in 8 Cancel

Norwich City have rejected a £5 million opening bid from Huddersfield Town for playmaker Alex Pritchard.

The EDP reports that the Premier League side's bid was "swiftly knocked back" by the Carrow Road club.

Struggling Norwich have attracted interest in the influential duo of Pritchard and James Maddison - who both came off the bench in the recent 0-0 draw at Burton Albion - but City's sporting director Stuart Webber has reportedly made it clear to head coach Daniel Farke he is under no pressure to sell his top players.

Elsewhere, Swansea City are interested in signing Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League's bottom club are believed to be prioritising a right-back and striker in the January window as new boss Carlos Carvalhal looks to strengthen his ranks.

Twenty-five-year-old Fredericks is out of contract at the end of the season at Craven Cottage and has attracted the interest of the Swans, having featured predominantly at right-back for Slavisa Jokanovic's side this season.

The Brewers take on Fredericks' Cottagers on January 20.