Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is set for a loan move to Rangers as Aitor Karanka begins reshaping his squad at the City Ground.

The 22-year-old moved to Forest on a three-year deal from Rangers' Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the summer, and he scored three times in his first three outings for the club.

But according to the Nottingham Post, Cummings is understood to be on the verge of a temporary switch back to Scotland, with Rangers reportedly preparing to bring him in until the end of the season.

Scotland international Cummings - who featured in the 2-0 win over Burton Albion in October - was not included in the Forest squad for Karanka's first game as Reds boss on Saturday, as they lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Hull City are "wasting their time" in a pursuit of Dons defender Scott McKenna.

The Hull Daily Mail report that the Tigers are preparing a third bid for McKenna, with an offer of £300,000 rejected over the weekend.

"(Scott) is not for sale in January - I'm not looking to move any of my players," McInnes told the Press and Journal.

"McKenna will move at some point, but it won't be January.

"He signed a four-year deal and I firmly believe he'll go and prove his worth.

"We'll sell him at a top fee and the offer was well off what we think he's worth.

"We've got a plan for him and he's got a plan for himself - we want to get him in the Scotland setup and for him to play 100 to 150 games before we think about moving him on.

"He's got a big part to play and he's dealt with it fine.

"If any more offers come in, they'll be wasting their time, certainly this month."