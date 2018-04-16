The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as a shock contender with bookmakers Ladbrokes to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wolves, promoted to the Premier League on Sunday following their 2-0 victory over Birmingham City, are fourth-favourites at 6/1 to sign Wilshere, who will be out of contract in the summer.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Football.london reports that there is little indication the 26-year-old will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Everton reportedly in the driving seat to sign Wilshere should he become available.

The England midfielder has endured a difficult time in north London of late, and spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He could still sign a new contract at the Emirates, though, with the midfielder hopeful his relationship with boss Arsene Wenger could help him hammer out a new deal.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Football.london: "It's looking increasingly likely Wilshere will finally be moving on this summer, and the latest odds suggest Wolves could be shock contenders for his signature."

Wolves are not averse to making high-profile signings, with £15.8 million summer signing Ruben Neves instrumental in their return to the top-flight this season.