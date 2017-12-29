The video will start in 8 Cancel

Norwich City defender Russell Martin is being linked with a move to Rangers when the January transfer window opens on Monday.

The Canaries skipper - who has made nearly 300 League appearances for the club - has not featured in the Championship since the 4-0 defeat at Millwall in August.

And the Daily Record is now reporting that Martin is on a list of targets devised by Rangers manager Graeme Murty, who is a former youth coach at Carrow Road.

Burton Albion face the Canaries this weekend at the Pirelli Stadium, with Scotland international Martin unlikely to play a part for the visitors given his recent absence from the matchday XI.

Elsewhere, Southampton have reportedly become the latest Premier League side to take an interest in Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon.

The 17-year-old - who scored a last-gasp equaliser in the Cottagers' 1-1 home draw with the Brewers last season - has been heavily linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool since the summer.

But according to the Telegraph, the Saints are now ready to make a bid for full-back Sessegnon, having sold centre-half Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for £75m earlier this week.