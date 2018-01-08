The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield United are enquiring about a move for Manchester United striker James Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is set to offer Wilson a chance to kick-start his career, with the 22-year-old yet to feature under United boss Jose Mourinho this season, having suffered a serious knee injury while on loan at Derby County in 2016-17.

Wilson made just five appearances with the Rams - including in the 1-0 defeat at Burton Albion in August 2016 - before suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in October of that season.

Wilder is keen to bring in reinforcements this month as his seventh-placed side look to keep up their charge for the play-offs - and the Red Devils forward is reportedly seen as a good option to help the Blades in that push.

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers want to bring Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban to Molineux, according to a report in the Birmingham Mail.

Grabban returned to the Cherries on Friday after spending the first half of the season at struggling Sunderland, scoring 12 times in 19 appearances for the Championship's bottom side.

He opted to cut the spell short in Wearside to force a permanent move away from Dean Court, and table-toppers Wolves are now in talks with the 29-year-old about a move to Molineux.