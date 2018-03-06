Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has been identified as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino, who is reportedly facing the sack at relegation-threatened Southampton at the end of the season according to The Sun.

Fulham boss Jokanovic - who has led his side up to fourth place in the Championship table after a slow start this season - is reportedly on the shortlist at St Mary's, should Pellegrino's reign come to an end.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Argentine was appointed last summer after the sacking of current Leicester City head coach Claude Puel, and was tasked with delivering Europa League football to Southampton.

But it has not worked out for the 46-year-old, who could reportedly be dismissed even if the 17th-placed Saints, currently one point clear of the relegation zone, stay up.

(Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

And Jokanovic is being touted as one possible replacement, with manager of Swedish side Ostersunds, Graham Potter, also linked. He was linked with the Stoke vacancy when Mark Hughes was sacked in January.