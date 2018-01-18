Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland look set to miss out on a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old forward has long been linked with a temporary move to the Stadium of Light in January to join up with Black Cats boss Chris Coleman, who gave him his international debut for Wales.

But reports today suggest that Jurgen Klopp could decide to hold on to Woodburn - who made his Premier League debut for the Reds against Sunderland last season - at Anfield, following the £142m departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland have already seen striking duo Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan leave the club this month, with the Black Cats now keen to bolster their attacking options.

Elsewhere, promotion rivals Leeds United and Aston Villa are believed to be among the frontrunners to sign Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Ulloa - who helped fire the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2015-16 - has made only four League appearances this season under Claude Puel.

And with the Argentinian forward expected to leave the King Power Stadium, Leeds and Villa could be the ones who look to bring him in to boost their hopes of a top-six finish in the Championship.

(Image: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

As of Thursday morning, SkyBet were offering odds of 4/6 for Villa to seal a deal for Ulloa, with Leeds next in line at 13/2.

Sunderland and Cardiff City have also been linked, but their odds of 12/1 and 28/1 respectively appear to make them a less likely destination.