Sunderland are eyeing a move for former Birmingham City midfielder David Cotterill, according to the Northern Echo.

Cotterill - whose former side host Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round this weekend - is a free agent after being released by the Blues last month.

And the winger is now being linked with a move to City's relegation rivals Sunderland, who are managed by Chris Coleman.

Cotterill played under Coleman for Wales and was part of the Welsh squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The 30-year-old made only seven Championship appearances this season before being let go by Birmingham.

Elsewhere, league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly lining up former striker Robbie Keane for a surprise return to Molineux.

The Republic of Ireland legend scored 29 goals in 87 appearances for Wolves between 1997 and 1999.

Having played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Leeds United during his career, Keane is currently with Indian Super League side ATK.

But while the 37-year-old's contract at ATK runs until the end of the Indian season in March, the Mirror are reporting that an early release could be possible, with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo having kept a close eye on the striker's progress.