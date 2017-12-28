The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunderland are interested in signing Rangers defender James Tavernier, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old joined the Ibrox side from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and is said to be open to a return to England, with Reading also believed to be in the market for the full-back.

Chris Coleman wants defensive reinforcements in January as he looks to kick-start his side's escape from the Championship relegation places.

Tavernier began his career down the road at rivals Newcastle United, making 11 appearances for the Magpies before moving to Wigan and north of the border to Rangers.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Wolves have reportedly 'made a proposal' to Benfica for the transfer of midfielder Joao Carvalho to the Molineux side.

The Birmingham Mail reports that the Championship league leaders want to strengthen as they look to secure promotion to the top flight, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen on the 20-year-old.

Carvalho is a player that Wolves have been constantly linked with over the past six weeks, and Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is believed to have travelled to England last month to discuss a potential move for the Portuguese under-21 international.