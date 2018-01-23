The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunderland are reportedly hopeful of completing a loan deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ben Marshall.

Chris Coleman is looking to bolster his attacking ranks as the Black Cats look to move clear of the relegation zone.

And according to the Sunderland Echo, they are in pole position to sign Marshall, who has made only six Championship appearances for table-topping Wolves so far this season.

Sunderland are also still waiting to see if they will be successful in a loan move for Derby County striker Chris Martin, who is also being linked with fellow strugglers Reading.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City and Hull City - another two of Burton Albion's relegation rivals - are interested in signing former West Ham United and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole, according to the Sun.

Free agent Cole has been training with League One AFC Wimbledon and is reportedly close to joining the Dons.

But Birmingham and Hull may yet make a move of their own for the 34-year-old, who would boost their attacking ranks in the relegation battle.