Burton Albion's relegation rivals Sunderland have held talks with young duo Joel Asoro and Josh Maja over new long-term contracts, according to the Chronicle.

The Black Cats are a point above the basement Brewers but remain six adrift of safety with only four games to go.

Manager Chris Coleman, though, is planning for the future, whatever division Sunderland find themselves in come August.

Eighteen-year-old forward Asoro - who has made 25 appearances this season - and 19-year-old Maja - a goalscorer on his Sunderland debut in the 1-0 victory over Fulham in December - have been offered new deals, with one year currently left on their respective contracts.

"[There has been] no change," Coleman told ChronicleLive on the situation.

"To be fair to us, we've been very proactive, speaking with their representatives.

"The ball is very much in their court, with both players.

"We've made very good offers, so it is up to their camps to come to us.

"We're waiting for them to come back to us so we can get it sorted out.

"You're vulnerable when players go into the last year of their contracts.

"Equally, with both players, where do they go from Sunderland, a club the size of this with the opportunities that they will get here?

"They’ve had first team opportunities here, let’s say they go to a Premier League team, they’re not going to play because they’re not ready for that.

"They need to build on that first team experience and they need to do it here in my view."