Sunderland have secured the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kazena LuaLua on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old was released by the Premier League Seagulls yesterday - for whom he had not featured this season - and was snapped up by Chris Coleman, who is looking to boost his ranks for the relegation battle ahead.

LuaLua spent the start of the campaign on loan at the Black Cats' Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers, where he made eight outings.

Aston Villa's chances of promotion have been boosted with the loan signing of Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The 20-year old had been linked with a Villa Park move earlier in the week, and he becomes the Villans' first signing of the January transfer window.

Having made three senior appearances for the Red Devils this season, Tuanzebe could prove a key addition as Villa chase automatic promotion.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has challenged on-loan defender Jason Shackell to make an impact for the Lions, saying the defender "has got it all to play for" in order to earn himself a permanent move from Derby County to Millwall this summer.

Shackell joins the London club in a bid to show that he can still compete at Championship level, having been down the centre-back pecking order at Pride Park after undergoing back surgery last year.

Shackell's contract with Derby expires at the end of the season, and there are no signs he'll be offered a new deal at Pride Park.

"He's got it all to play for because his future probably doesn't look to be at Derby," Harris said.