Sunderland are hopeful of completing a deal with Derby County for striker Chris Martin, according to the Sunderland Echo .

Martin has been on the Black Cats' radar this month, with the Scotland international down the pecking order at Pride Park - but a deal has not been forthcoming so far, despite Chris Coleman being keen to bring in reinforcements as his side battle the drop.

Chris Martin in action for Derby County against Burton Albion
The 22nd-placed Wearsiders have reportedly agreed terms with the Rams but Reading are also interested in 29-year-old Martin, who has scored 56 Championship goals for Derby.

Coleman will use Sunderland's 10-day gap between fixtures to ramp up efforts to sign Martin, with a crucial match at 23rd-placed Birmingham City on January 31 next up for the Black Cats.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman at the Pirelli Stadium
Newcastle United could move for Bristol City midfielder Joe Bryan this month, according to the Mirror .

United owner Mike Ashley has reportedly given Rafa Benitez the green light to pursue a deal for the £7-million rated left-back.

Joe Bryan gets past Manchester United's Matteo Darmian in Bristol City's Carabao Cup win

Newcastle will face competition from Everton and Brighton, though, with the Premier League duo also eyeing the 24-year-old, who has helped keep the Robins in contention for automatic promotion this season.