Sunderland are hopeful of completing a deal with Derby County for striker Chris Martin, according to the Sunderland Echo .
Martin has been on the Black Cats' radar this month, with the Scotland international down the pecking order at Pride Park - but a deal has not been forthcoming so far, despite Chris Coleman being keen to bring in reinforcements as his side battle the drop.
The 22nd-placed Wearsiders have reportedly agreed terms with the Rams but Reading are also interested in 29-year-old Martin, who has scored 56 Championship goals for Derby.
Coleman will use Sunderland's 10-day gap between fixtures to ramp up efforts to sign Martin, with a crucial match at 23rd-placed Birmingham City on January 31 next up for the Black Cats.
Newcastle United could move for Bristol City midfielder Joe Bryan this month, according to the Mirror .
United owner Mike Ashley has reportedly given Rafa Benitez the green light to pursue a deal for the £7-million rated left-back.
Newcastle will face competition from Everton and Brighton, though, with the Premier League duo also eyeing the 24-year-old, who has helped keep the Robins in contention for automatic promotion this season.