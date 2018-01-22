The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunderland are hopeful of completing a deal with Derby County for striker Chris Martin, according to the Sunderland Echo .

Martin has been on the Black Cats' radar this month, with the Scotland international down the pecking order at Pride Park - but a deal has not been forthcoming so far, despite Chris Coleman being keen to bring in reinforcements as his side battle the drop.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

The 22nd-placed Wearsiders have reportedly agreed terms with the Rams but Reading are also interested in 29-year-old Martin, who has scored 56 Championship goals for Derby.

Coleman will use Sunderland's 10-day gap between fixtures to ramp up efforts to sign Martin, with a crucial match at 23rd-placed Birmingham City on January 31 next up for the Black Cats.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could move for Bristol City midfielder Joe Bryan this month, according to the Mirror .

United owner Mike Ashley has reportedly given Rafa Benitez the green light to pursue a deal for the £7-million rated left-back.

(Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle will face competition from Everton and Brighton, though, with the Premier League duo also eyeing the 24-year-old, who has helped keep the Robins in contention for automatic promotion this season.