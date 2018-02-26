Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly negotiating with Sheffield United over a possible deal for David Brooks, according to The Sun.
Spurs are hoping to agree a deal of around £10 million plus add-ons for the 20-year-old, who returned to action in United's FA Cup defeat at Leicester City earlier this month, having been out of action since December with glandular fever.
Brooks began the season well as the Blades surged into second place, notching two goals and setting up three - earning himself a senior debut for Wales in the process.
And Tottenham are reportedly now keen on turning Brooks into the 'new Harry Kane' as they eye a potential move for the youngster in the summer window.
Brooks signed a new four-year contract at Bramall Lane back in October and could face Burton Albion when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.