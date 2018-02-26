The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly negotiating with Sheffield United over a possible deal for David Brooks, according to The Sun.

Spurs are hoping to agree a deal of around £10 million plus add-ons for the 20-year-old, who returned to action in United's FA Cup defeat at Leicester City earlier this month, having been out of action since December with glandular fever.

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Brooks began the season well as the Blades surged into second place, notching two goals and setting up three - earning himself a senior debut for Wales in the process.

And Tottenham are reportedly now keen on turning Brooks into the 'new Harry Kane' as they eye a potential move for the youngster in the summer window.

Brooks signed a new four-year contract at Bramall Lane back in October and could face Burton Albion when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.