The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides who could be set to compete for the signing of Norwich City playmaker James Maddison.

The London Evening Standard reports that the 21-year-old, who is being tracked by Leicester and Manchester City as well as Spurs and Jurgen Klopp's Reds, could be on his way to north London, with Mauricio Pochettino's side reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Norwich are understood to be demanding a fee of at least £20m for one of their standout performers, with Alex Pritchard - another attacking talent - having just moved to Huddersfield Town.

Maddison, who joined Norwich from Coventry City in 2016, has enjoyed a productive first half of the season at Carrow Road, notching seven goals and setting up five in 25 Championship appearances.

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He came off the bench in December's goalless draw at Burton Albion.

Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards has just headed out on loan to Norwich until the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City youngster Lukas Nmecha is the latest name to be linked with a move to Sunderland.

The Championship's bottom club have been touted with moves for various players this month, with Chris Coleman keen to strengthen his side as he bids to steer the Black Cats clear of a second successive relegation.

(Image: Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

And now the Chronicle reckons Coleman could look to the England under-19 goalscorer in a bid to boost his striking options after Lewis Grabban's return to Bournemouth and James Vaughan's departure to Wigan Athletic.