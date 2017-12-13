The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham United and Celtic are keeping tabs on Reading defender Liam Moore, according to the Mirror.

The struggling Hammers have reportedly made a "fresh check" on the Royals' centre-back, with David Moyes said to be eyeing up two new defenders as his side bid to escape the drop to the Championship.

Celtic are also keen on Moore - who signed a new four-year deal in the summer - but his admirers will face a fight to prise him from last season's play-off finalists.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"Let me put it like this: if you want to build a club and go somewhere you’re not going to sell one of your best players," Staam said.

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay is attracting the interest of Leeds United, reports the Daily Mail.

(Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has a number of clubs chasing his signature, with United boss Jose Mourinho an admirer and keen for him to spend some time on loan.

And Leeds are leading a pack consisting of Preston, Bolton and the Whites for the midfielder - who came off the bench in the second-half of United's 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion in September.