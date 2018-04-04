The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County have been linked with a move for Millwall striker Lee Gregory, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Rams will make a move for the 29-year-old, with whom Gary Rowett's side were reportedly interested in during the January window.

(Image: James Chance/Getty Images)

Former Mansfield Town striker Gregory has hit 10 goals this season as Neil Harris' side continue their push for a play-off place following their promotion from League One last season.

Derby signed Cameron Jereome from Norwich City in January, and he has hit just one goal in 12 matches since he made the move from East Anglia.

Sam Winnall has seen his season ended by a serious knee injury, leaving Derby with just David Nugent, Matej Vydra and Jerome as their senior strikers.