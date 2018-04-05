The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunderland and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Doncaster Rovers defender Niall Mason.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium following a loan move from Aston Villa two seasons ago, helping them to League One promotion.

Mason joined Rovers permanently last summer and has made 41 appearances this season for Darren Ferguson's 14th-placed side.

And now Mason's performances at full-back this season have attracted the interest of Championship duo Sunderland and Birmingham, according to The Sun.

Mason, who spent time at Real Madrid's academy, is on the radar of Birmingham boss Garry Monk, who wants to rebuild the struggling Blues after taking over last month.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman also has his eye on Mason, with the Black Cats manager wanting to build a core of young players who can get them out of League One should the 23rd-placed side suffer consecutive relegations.