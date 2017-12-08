Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolves are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Watford's Italian striker Stefano Okaka, according to the Daily Express.

Okaka has struggled for game time at the Hornets this season with just two appearances to his name, and Wolves look set to revive their interest in the Italian international.

(Image: Olly Greenwood/AFP/Getty Images)

They came close to signing the 28-year-old in the summer, but the player decided against dropping down a division.

Nuno Espirito Santo is now seeking back-up for the Championship's top-scorer, Leo Bonatini - who scored in the Molinux side's 4-0 rout of Burton Albion in September.

(Image: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon centre-back Tobias Figueiredo is attracting the interest of Leeds United, according to Portuguese media outlet A Bola.

The report says that Leeds are speaking with Sporting about the possibility of hammering out a permanent deal to bring the 23-year-old to Elland Road.

(Image: Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)

They are thought to want around £3 million for the defender, who impressed on loan at Nacional last season.

He has represented Portugal at every age group from under-15s to under-23s, and appeared in the 3-1 Champions League win over Olympiakos last month.