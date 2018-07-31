Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion striker Chris O'Grady has joined Oldham Athletic.

The 32-year-old returns to the Latics a decade on from his last stint at Boundary Park. He left previous club Chesterfield following their relegation last season, with his contract terminated by mutual consent this summer ahead of the Spireites' season in the National League.

He moved to the Proact Stadium last year having been released by parent club Brighton upon his return from a season on loan at the Brewers .

“I was here at the start of my career and now I’m here again towards the end of it," he said . "I’m looking to enjoy my football and contribute to getting the club back to where they belong.”

“I’ve seen plenty so hopefully I can help.

“I’m hoping to bring anything I possibly can and help in any way I can whether that’s on the pitch or off the pitch with other players that haven’t been through this certain situation before.”

O'Grady was one of Nigel Clough's first signings ahead of the Brewers' debut year in the Championship, and played a crucial role in the first half of the season, despite not scoring until his 21st outing, a 2-1 win over Rotherham United in December 2016.

The January 2017 arrivals of Cauley Woodrow, Luke Varney and Marvin Sordell meant O'Grady made only five appearances after the turn of the year.

The ex-Nottingham Forest man was one of seven loanees at the Pirelli by the end of January, and teams are only able to include five loan players in a matchday squad.