Connor Ripley could be on his way out of Middlesbrough.

The former Burton Albion loanee looks set to slip further down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium after the arrival of Andy Lonergan from Leeds United.

The 25-year-old made five appearances for the Brewers last season, including two in the League. He would return to Boro in the New year before moving to League One Bury for the rest of the season.

He has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of Lonergan, with Darren Randolph and Dimitrios Konstantopoulos already in front of him.

He penned a new three-year deal before heading to the Pirelli Stadium last August, but TeesideLive say Boro won't stand in his way should they receive a suitable offer for both him and another club.

Ripley has addressed his time at the Pirelli, and his experiences on loan in general.

“I don’t think playing for different clubs in different countries has harmed me," he told TeesideLive.

“Moving about has done a lot for me, playing with different people at different clubs at different levels.

“The Championship is a very different league. I noticed playing in the two games for Burton that if you don’t take your chances you get punished. It’s not like that in the Scottish Premier or League One.

“This experience will benefit me in the long run. It helps you as a person to move away. I have a family now and I’m starting to grow up as a person.

“Basically I went to Oldham as a single lad and came back to Middlesbrough with a partner and three kids so it’s amazing how you grow up, it changes you. They’ve changed my life, changed it for the better.

“I’ve got kids to feed, I relish the challenge, I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s brilliant, my life has changed so much.

“I’m a lot more mature than I was a couple of years ago. If you asked the lads that know me they would say that.”