Nigel Clough hopes a change in manager at Bradford City will not have a detrimental effect on the loan spells of Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock.

The Burton Albion duo - both summer signings to the Pirelli Stadium - joined the League One Bantams until the end of the season last month.

Bradford have lost their two matches since those moves, results which extended their losing run to five games and ultimately saw boss Stuart McCall lose his job on Tuesday.

Clough was surprised to see Bradford choose to let McCall go, with the Valley Parade club still inside the third-tier play-off places.

And should Lund and Warnock see their loan stints impacted by the change in manager, the Brewers boss believes it would point to a flaw in the current loan system.

"They've had a little bit of a blip, but they're still in the play-offs," said Clough of McCall's sacking.

"It was as surprising as anything this season.

"We shouldn't really be surprised by what goes on these days, but I couldn't quite believe that one.

"It could (affect the loans), but you hope it doesn't.

"First of all, you feel for Stuart.

"You think they are two good players so, whoever comes in, you hope they would still get some games between now and the end of the season.

"That's the inflexibility of the loan system as well.

"If somebody comes in and says, 'sorry, I don't want you', they can't go anywhere, they have to stay there.

"It's very, very inflexible at times.

"And the three-club rule (which means a player cannot play for more than two EFL club's first teams in a competitive game in one season) is also ridiculous.

"A player can play in the EFL Cup in August, one game for the club, and then he goes on loan until January, plays for another club and he can't play for anybody else apart from those two clubs.

"That seems very restrictive on players."

Indeed, Clough adds that the rule prevented them from possible moves for players that they were looking at bringing in in January.

"We asked for a couple in that situation," said Clough.

"And they said, 'sorry, they can't play, they either have to stay with us or go back to the club'.

"But if the (loan) club has sent them back in the first place and cut short the loan, it's unlikely they're going to go back there.

"So they're left kicking their heels for the last four months of the season, which I don't understand."