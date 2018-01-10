Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County striker Darren Bent is one of "a dozen" players Burton Albion have enquired about over January moves, according to Nigel Clough.

But Clough expects the former England international to have several offers to choose from in the transfer window from "better clubs higher up the league".

The Brewers are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in a bid to ensure Championship survival for a second successive campaign.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bent - who has not featured yet this season after sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season - had been linked after Rams boss and former Albion manager Gary Rowett said they would look to help Burton out with "one or two players" in the market if they could.

Clough, meanwhile, has confirmed his former club at Pride Park would be their first port of call.

"We speak to Gary Rowett regularly at Derby, and we know he (Bent) has been out of the picture," said Clough.

"So he's one of a dozen players that we've enquired about.

"But I would think with his pedigree that he's got a few offers to choose from.

"Because of our position in the league, apart from geographically, he'll probably have better clubs higher up the league to go to.

"I think there are four or five players at Derby that fall into that category (of being potential moves, but that could prove difficult to do), so he's not the only one.

"We've had a chat about it, and we'll just see what happens in the next couple of weeks.

"I would think we are down the pecking order in terms of that one."