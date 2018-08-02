Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Murphy says Burton Albion were 'fantastic' with him during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

The midfielder has signed a two-year-deal at Bolton Wanderers, with a return to the Brewers, for now at least, ruled out.

Murphy spent last season on loan at the Pirelli Stadium from Leeds United, who had his contract at Elland Road cancelled by mutual consent last night.

The 28-year-old made 41 appearances for the Brewers last season - notching a crucial goal in April's 3-1 victory over Derby County .

Murphy also spent the latter half of the 2016-17 Championship survival campaign with the Brewers before putting pen to paper on a season-long deal last summer.

With Albion dropping into the third tier after May's final-day heartbreak at Preston North End, Nigel Clough said finances would "prohibit" a return for Murphy.

"I played over 100 times for Leeds and I've gone on loan to Burton in the championship," Murphy said upon signing for Phil Parkinson's side.

"Burton, I've not got a bad word to say about them, they were fantastic with me.

"The manager, the fans and the players. They were doing so well with the resources they had.

"They were probably punching above their weight.

"I'm excited to get started and hopefully I can add to what already looks like a promising squad."