Jordon Mutch has left Crystal Palace for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS after he was linked with a move to Burton Albion earlier this season.

Mutch was reportedly set to sign for Nigel Clough's side on transfer deadline day in August following the Brewers' £2 million sale of Jackson Irvine to Hull City, but instead he remained with the south London outfit.

(Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Derby-born Mutch failed to make a single appearance for Palace this season, with his only inclusion in a Premier League squad coming in September's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading, making nine appearances for Jaap Stam's play-off finalists.

Mutch has joined the Whitecaps, who ply their trade in the Western Conference of the MLS, until December 31 2018.