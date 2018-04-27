Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton reckons Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers are going to cancel each other out in their crucial relegation scrap at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Prutton is predicting a 2-2 draw - a result that will keep both sides in the hunt for Championship survival come the final round of fixtures next weekend.

A draw - depending on how Barnsley get on against Brentford - would mean Burton go above the Tykes into 22nd place on 39 points and Bolton stay two points clear in 21st on 41.

Should this be the outcome, to secure a third season of Championship football Nigel Clough's men would need to beat Preston North End next Sunday, and hope Nottingham Forest beat Bolton and Derby County beat Barnsley.

Prutton told Sky Sports : "What a massive game this is down the bottom! Burton shouldn't even be in with a chance of survival, but somehow they managed to come from behind to beat Sunderland last week , making it two wins in a row to keep their hopes alive.

"Bolton just don't look like winning at the moment and they'll slip below Burton and back into the bottom three if they lose at the Pirelli. I feel like this one will be a draw."