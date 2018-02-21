The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jan Kirchoff could be about to help Bolton Wanderers out in their fight for survival.

The former Sunderland midfielder is reportedly on trial with the Trotters after his contract at the Stadium of Light expired last summer, according to The Sun .

The German watched from the stands as Bolton beat Sunderland 1-0 on Tuesday night thanks to Zac Clough's header.

Kirchoff, 27, earned a move to German giants Bayern Munich from Mainz in 2013 before joining Sunderland in 2016 under then-manager Sam Allardyce.

Should Kirchoff join Bolton, he'll be thrust straight into a relegation battle, with his potential new side four points clear of the relegation zone. after their victory over fellow strugglers Sunderland.