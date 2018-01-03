Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett has suggested Burton Albion will have first refusal of players made available by Derby County in the January transfer window.

The former Brewers boss had previously said that the Rams would look to help out their A38 neighbours in the market with "a player or two" if they could.

And with Nigel Clough having referred to Derby - where he was manager between 2009 and 2013 - as Albion's "first port of call" in their bid to reinforce their ranks this month, Rowett has confirmed they will look to help out - if it is the right option for the player and both clubs.

"We will always try to help one of our local teams if it helps one of our players to play regularly, if it helps them," he told the Derby Telegraph.

"Of course, it is not quite as simple as that.

"It has to work financially, and it has to work for the player.

"Certainly if we can, we will at least offer those players to them first and then the rest will take care of itself."