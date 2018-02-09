Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett has revealed Burton Albion were interested in taking Mason Bennett on loan from Derby County for a second time.

Instead, Bennett was loaned out to Notts County because the forward was more likely to see game-time with the League Two promotion hopefuls, according to ex-Albion boss Rowett.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with the Brewers during the 2015/16 season and helped clinch promotion to the Championship.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough was hopeful of bringing in one more player on transfer deadline day, with Bennett moving to Meadow Lane on January 31.

"Mason was one we felt we could keep around for the last three months of the season and may be he'd get two or three appearances, but what would we learn about him?" Rowett told the Derby Telegraph.

"He has had a really good season in terms of training. He has been really sharp apart from his injury, and so he has made good progress this season but we will only see that progress if Mason goes out and plays games.

"We had interest from Burton Albion as well, but we just felt and I think the player just felt that he wanted to go somewhere where he had a chance of playing 17 games, and that is what he is going to do at Notts County. He needs that."