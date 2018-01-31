The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester City midfielder Jacob Davenport has joined Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old - who was named City's under-18s player of the year in 2016 - becomes the Brewers' third signing of the January transfer window, following the loan arrivals of Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent.

Davenport's primary position is as a holding midfielder, although he has also featured at left-back for his side's under-23s team, for whom he has made 13 Premier League Two appearances this season, scoring twice.

(Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan of the youngster, having come close to including him in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this campaign, before Yaya Toure recovered from injury.

He will compete with Luke Murphy, Tom Naylor, Jamie Allen and Hope Akpan for a spot in Burton's central midfield.

"We have not seen too much of him but he’s a highly-rated young midfielder," said Clough.

"It’s great that Manchester City share our view that some Championship experience at this stage of his career will do him good.

"He’s generally a holding midfielder, but he has played left back and on the left hand side of midfield as well.

"He’s a young player that might just give us something a bit different.

"He’s highly-rated by Pep Guardiola and you won’t get a better endorsement than that.

"All we have heard about him is that if he doesn’t make it, it won’t be from the lack of trying to do everything right.

"He gives himself the best possible opportunity to be a professional footballer.

"It’s great he wants to come and that they want to let him out. Any experience at this stage of his career will be valuable."

So what can Burton Albion fans expect of Davenport, who will be eligible to face Aston Villa on Saturday?

"I'm a hardworking player, good technically - I've played defence a few times but my main position is the holding midfield role," he told the MEN in an interview in November.

(Image: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

"I don't mind slotting in at left-back or left centre-back - wherever the manager puts me really.

"I like cutting up the play, getting the ball back for the team and starting the attack, keeping the ball.

"It's not just the defensive side, you have to be good on the ball to keep the ball."