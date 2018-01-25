Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matt Palmer has joined Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee from Burton Albion.

The Brewers academy graduate - a regular of the midfield throughout Albion's meteoric rise from League Two to the Championship - has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One Millers, subject to EFL ratification.

He had been linked with Rotherham - who are currently pushing for promotion to the second tier - earlier in the week, with a report in the Sheffield Star saying the New York Stadium outfit had submitted a third bid for an unnamed Championship midfielder, understood to be Palmer.

Palmer made 14 appearances for the Brewers this season, scoring one of the great Pirelli Stadium goals in November's defeat to Sheffield United.

But he had not featured in Albion's last eight games - and Nigel Clough believes a chance for more regular starting opportunities makes the switch a good one for the 22-year-old.

"They made an offer and the club has accepted it," said Clough.

"I think regular first-team football will be the attraction and his contract is up in the summer, so I think that a fresh start with Rotherham, in the mix for promotion, will be a good move."

Clough had previously said that, with Palmer's Albion contract set to expire at the end of the season, he had had an early discussion with the midfielder over a new deal, and that the response "was not a particularly positive one".

Palmer made his senior Burton debut under Gary Rowett as a 17-year-old in 2012, and his journey through the ranks - and the divisions - at the Pirelli Stadium made him a popular figure with fans.

He spent part of the 2015-16 season on loan at Oldham Athletic in League One during Albion's battle for promotion to the Championship, before being recalled by Clough to help the Brewers over the line.

The playmaker impressed in making the step up to the second tier, with 39 appearances last season testament to that.

He will now be hoping to get another side into the Championship.

"He's a young lad who's played a lot of games already in his career, played a lot in the Championship," said Millers boss Paul Warne.

"He's been a big part of what Burton have done over the last few years.

"He's a good footballer with good energy on him. We're really pleased to have him at the club."