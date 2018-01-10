Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has suggested Burton Albion midfielder Matty Lund could head out of the club this month in search of more first-team football elsewhere.

The Northern Ireland international was signed on a free transfer from Rochdale in May but has struggled to get a consistent run of games in Clough's side this season.

A combination of injury, illness and inconsistent selection for the player has seen Lund make only 12 appearances in the league so far.

Clough's first signing of the summer has not appeared in the Brewers' matchday squad for the last eight games, with his last outing coming in November's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Early flashes of promise - including an assist for Jackson Irvine's leveller against Hull City in August and a crashing header in the 4-2 defeat to Barnsley in October - indicated Lund could have a major part to play this campaign.

But with much of Burton's 'old guard' now doing the business, and Luke Murphy and Tom Naylor forming an effective combination in central midfield, the 27-year-old is currently out of the first-team picture, having recovered from an illness that kept him on the sidelines.

And Clough believes a loan or permanent move for Lund is a possibility before the end of January.

"He can't break into the squad because of that," Clough said of Lund's omission from the squad being down to Albion’s current form.

"He’s just about getting back to fitness now.

"So he's one that will probably look to try to get some football in the second half of the season.

"If he can't get in in the next couple of games - we've got three games before the end of the month so if he can't get in then, I think he'll be looking to get some football (elsewhere).

"He'll want to play to keep his international aspirations alive and things like that - that comes into play with him.

"It might be a loan, it might be a permanent and we'll see what happens."

It has already been a busy window for Albion in terms of players leaving the Pirelli, with loan trio Joe Mason, Sean Scannell and Connor Ripley returning to their parent clubs, and Ryan Delaney joining Rochdale on a permanent deal on Tuesday.

More outgoings are expected, according to Clough, with permanent and temporary deals on the cards.

"It'll be a mixture," Clough added.

"What we do is we look down and see what contributions we've had in the first half of the season from certain players.

"It's a two-way thing.

"Certain players will come to us and say 'I haven't played much, can I go and get some football?'

"And also it will be us looking and saying 'can we improve that contribution from the first half of the season?'

"And that was the thing with Sean (Scannell), as difficult as it was.

"When you actually analyse it and say, how many goals have you scored and how many have you made?

"We can take a chance on somebody else and maybe improve on that."