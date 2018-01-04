Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Connor Ripley has joined League One Bury on loan until the end of the season following his spell with Burton Albion.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper was recalled yesterday (Wednesday) by parent club Middlesbrough halfway through a season-long loan deal at the Pirelli Stadium in which he found his game time limited behind Stephen Bywater.

Ripley's attentions will now turn to helping the Shakers in their bid for survival in the third tier.

Bury currently sit bottom of the table, with 17 points from 25 games leaving them 11 points adrift of safety.

Last season, Boro loanee Ripley enjoyed a stellar campaign in League One while on loan at Oldham Athletic, where he equalled the club's clean sheet record of 18.

"I’m delighted to bring in Connor Ripley," said Bury boss Chris Lucketti.

"He’s a top-class keeper and was exceptional during his loan spell with Oldham.

"He has a big future in the game and has come in to improve our squad."