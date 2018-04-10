The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion may be wondering what might have been when Harry Wilson and Hull City arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers welcome Wilson and co in another crucial match as they bid to retain their Championship status, with Albion desperately in need of a win to reignite their fading hopes of survival.

Twenty-one-year-old Wilson was linked with a loan move to Albion last summer as Nigel Clough set about shaping up his side for another tilt at the Championship.

Clough has confirmed there was interest in the winger, who joined Hull in January and has scored four goals for the Tigers.

But the Albion manager also suggested that the stipulations of such a deal meant the Anfield side may have been asking too much of Burton.

"We've asked about Harry," said Clough.

"But unfortunately a lot of loan players these days that you ask for come with a lot of ties attached and a lot of conditions, which we couldn't meet.

"But he is a player we like, certainly."