Burton Albion are hoping to have a January transfer window as successful as last season when the window reopens in just under a month's time.

The Brewers have made 'initial enquiries' according to Nigel Clough, as they look to bolster their ranks and push for Championship survival again.

Albion have flexibility in the market with just four loans on their books in Connor Ripley, Luke Murphy, Sean Scannell and Joe Mason, who is only with the Brewers until January at this stage.

They will also consider permanent moves for players if the deals are right.

At the start of this year, Clough brought Marvin Sordell and Luke Varney to the club permanently, while Murphy, Cauley Woodrow, Lasse Vigen Christensen and Michael Kightly all arrived on loan.

Each of that sextet played a crucial role in keeping Albion in the second tier.

For now, the Brewers are preparing themselves for the opening of the window on January 1.

"We've made initial enquiries, but everybody says the same - 'we'll have to see nearer the time'," said Clough.

"I don't think there's any manager that can say 'yes, he can definitely go out in January' now.

"We've certainly got a list of targets and we'll try to do some business in January, which we hope is as successful as last year.

"But nobody will commit to anything at this stage, but we've certainly got a provisional list there which we're working on."