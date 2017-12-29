Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Gary Rowett’s Derby County will be Burton Albion's 'first port of call' in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their ranks in the January window.

Clough is keen to bolster his attacking ranks in the coming month to aid his side's chances of survival in the Championship, while some players are also expected to leave the Pirelli Stadium.

Following Albion's 1-0 loss to the Rams earlier this month, Derby boss - and former Burton manager - Rowett said that "if we can help them in any way in the January window to let them have a player or two, if it would make a difference for them we'll always try to do that."

So has the current Brewers chief been in contact with his former Albion defender over any possible business?

"I speak to him regularly anyway," said Clough.

"They are our first port of call, with Gary being there - they've got a big squad as well, and they have got players that would improve us.

"Gary will be our first port of call, and he has always said that if he can help us, he will do."

Burton have already made contact with clubs about potential January moves, with the Brewers' targets identified.

But as Clough has previously mentioned, it is likely to be later in the month that deals will come through.

"We've made contact with all the clubs whose players we are interested in, and they've all said similar things - 'we're not in a position to do anything immediately, just keep in touch in the first week of January',” he added.

"They all want them for the FA Cup squads.

"So it's going to be after that, and then you've got replays which are 10 days after, and all of a sudden you're into mid-January.

"We're just waiting, we've identified the targets, we've known them for a month or two.

"But you're pushing for answers as quickly as possible, because if it's a no, you've got to move on.

"Ideally (they will bring in attacking reinforcements), but also it could be something to free Lucas Akins up as well, because he's an attacking option for us.

"He's doing ever so well in the position he's in at the moment.

"But if you get somebody who can do that, then it frees Lucas to go and be an attacking threat up front.

"Will Miller has proved he is an attacking threat as well.

"But we certainly need a striker or two, and it'll depend, as always, on how many go out as to how many come in."