Nigel Clough suggests Burton Albion will look to bolster their attacking ranks in January - and he expects some players to leave the Pirelli Stadium as well.

The transfer window opens again to Premier League and Football League sides on January 1.

It will give Albion the chance to add to their squad as they aim to survive in the Championship once again.

Burton have only scored 13 goals in 21 League games this season, and Clough believes they may need an additional attacking spark adding through the market.

But the Brewers have a deeper squad than they did this time 12 months ago, meaning some may also have to go out if Burton are to do business.

Before then, though, they must focus on rediscovering some form and ensuring they are an attractive prospect for possible signings.

"I think we are looking at five games up to Sheffield Wednesday on January 1," said Clough.

"So I think these next five games will probably determine how we go about our business in the transfer window.

"There will certainly be some players going.

"The squad is not top heavy, it's just that they are nearly all fit at the moment.

"We have three or four players not inside the 18.

"The reaction, and it wasn't a poor one, to when Liam Boyce got injured in the summer was you think, 'this could happen to another one, and then all of a sudden you get two or three injuries and you're threadbare'.

"But generally speaking, the squad has been pretty fit in terms of numbers.

"We are probably a little bit heavy, two or three, so if we do some business, it'll probably be a couple more going out than coming in.

"As at most football clubs, everybody is available.

"None more so than here - whether it be permanent deals, loans, whatever, everybody is available."

As for adding to the squad, Clough will be looking for immediate impacts.

That was what happened when the likes of Marvin Sordell, Luke Varney, Luke Murphy, Cauley Woodrow, Lasse Vigen Christensen and Michael Kightly all joined at the start of this year.

And more strengthening at the top end of the pitch looks set to be Clough's target again.

"We are just looking for good players who can come in and improve us and try to get us some results," he added.

"Usually that is in the attacking part of the field.

"I still think defensively, especially away from home, generally we haven't been too bad.

"So we might need a little spark at the other end."