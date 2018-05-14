Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is asking the Burton Albion players offered new contracts to show some loyalty and "give us one season" as they return to League One.

Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Jake Buxton, Hope Akpan, Lloyd Dyer and Harry Campbell have all been offered deals by the Brewers, with the sextet set to be out of contract this summer.

Those players could be available as free agents once their current terms run out.

But Clough is keen to keep the bulk of his squad together for the 2018-19 campaign as Albion look to hit the ground running following relegation from the Championship, with his squad having come within five minutes of securing a miraculous survival.

Asked if he was concerned that any Championship clubs could look to offer those out-of-contract players the chance to move back to the second tier, he said: "A little bit.

"But I think it's mainly the bigger clubs in League One that worry us, the ones that can pay more than us in League One.

"It's going to be a bit of loyalty that kicks in, hopefully.

"What we are saying to the lads is, 'give us one season, (we'll) try to keep it together and see if we can get back up again'.

"So we are sort of asking them that."