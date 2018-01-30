Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion loanee Jamie Ward could be set for a loan move to Millwall.

The Nottingham Forest forward - who spent the first half of last season with the Brewers - has struggled for game time with the Reds this season.

He has made only seven League appearances, with injuries playing a part in that lack of action.

Ward looks likely to leave the City Ground on a temporary deal before the end of January, with more than one Championship club said to be interested.

But Millwall are reportedly leading the race to sign up the Northern Ireland international, with Ward expected to have talks with the Lions today.

Ward scored four goals in 19 appearances for Albion last term, including a stunning overhead kick in the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Boxing Day 2016.

Meanwhile, Ward's Forest teammate Matt Mills is being linked with a move to Burton's relegation rivals Barnsley.

Defender Mills has made 13 Championship outings for Forest but is another expected to head out following Aitor Karanka's appointment as the new Reds boss earlier this month.